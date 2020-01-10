Insurance Age

The Insurance Age Podcast: 10 January 2020

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Laurence Eastham and Siân Barton consider the top stories from the first full week back in the office in 2020, focusing on Gefion and the recent spate of run-off announcements.

Editor Siân Barton and commissioning editor Laurence Eastham take a closer look at the most read news stories of the week commencing 6 January 2020. 

Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

The top five news stories for the week:

  1. Neon Underwriting placed into run-off
  2. Amanda Blanc’s latest role announced
  3. GRPs £68m 2019 spend revealed
  4. FCA warns insurance managers to tackle misconduct
  5. Gefion meets end of last year’s 5m euro liquidity deadline

Top 5 News Podcast

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

More on Insurer

Podcast

Most read

  1. Amanda Blanc’s latest role announced
  2. Neon Underwriting placed into run-off
  3. Beazley places UK regional marine book in run-off
  4. FCA warns insurance managers to tackle misconduct
  5. Danish regulator orders Gefion to correct information
  6. BHIB launches new insurance broker
  7. Lifesure moves into commercial with fresh broker launch

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: