The Insurance Age Podcast: 10 January 2020
Laurence Eastham and Siân Barton consider the top stories from the first full week back in the office in 2020, focusing on Gefion and the recent spate of run-off announcements.
Editor Siân Barton and commissioning editor Laurence Eastham take a closer look at the most read news stories of the week commencing 6 January 2020.
The top five news stories for the week:
- Neon Underwriting placed into run-off
- Amanda Blanc’s latest role announced
- GRPs £68m 2019 spend revealed
- FCA warns insurance managers to tackle misconduct
- Gefion meets end of last year’s 5m euro liquidity deadline
Podcast
