The Insurance Age Podcast: 10 January 2020

Laurence Eastham and Siân Barton consider the top stories from the first full week back in the office in 2020, focusing on Gefion and the recent spate of run-off announcements.

Editor Siân Barton and commissioning editor Laurence Eastham take a closer look at the most read news stories of the week commencing 6 January 2020.

Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

The top five news stories for the week: