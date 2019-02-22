Quizzical Questions: 22 February 2019
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away
The figure was revealed in Qatar Re's parent company's results
PIB is planning to expand into more European countries
The deal was for an undisclosed sum
The travel specialist has opened new offices in Northampton
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on Insurer
POLL: FCA VALUE MEASURE
Most read
- Qatar Re reveals Markerstudy deal cost
- PIB legal dispute settled out of court
- FCA outlines “room for improvement” in £60bn wholesale market
- PIB sets sights on Europe
- Azur launches emerging wealth home product
- Axa UK reveals growth in commercial lines
- “Surprise” at FCA clean bill of health for “unbalanced” wholesale market
Back to Top