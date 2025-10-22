MGA Casper launches renewable energy offering
Casper Specialty UK, a specialist casualty-focused managing general agent, has launched Tundra Specialty, focused on the renewable energy sector.
Operating as part of Casper, Tundra will have its own brand identity and underwriting strategy.
Led by Matthew Melville, Tundra will begin writing business by the end of 2025.
Melville was most recently founder and CEO of Albus, part of Ryan Specialty Group. He has also been head of renewable energy at Travelers, prior to which he held the same role at Axis Capital.RelatedMiller-linked new MGA Casper to focus on casualty Casper adds Chaucer and TMK as capacity backers
Roger Mclean also joins
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Geo Underwriting expands marine product access for brokers
Geo Underwriting has made Navigators & General’s boat club product available to all UK brokers who trade with it.
Gallagher partners with Premiership Women’s Rugby in multi-year deal
Gallagher has entered a three-year deal with Premiership Women’s Rugby, becoming its principal partner until the end of the 2027-28 season.
GTCR and Synova completes investment in JMG Group
Chicago-headquartered private equity firm GTCR has completed its investment in Leeds-headquartered JMG Group alongside existing backer PE house Synova and the broker’s leadership team.
Mooney on increasing Markel’s relevance to brokers and launching new products next year
Lee Mooney, managing director of Markel UK, has targeted increasing relevance to brokers by adding new products in 2026 while keeping its specialism heritage and focusing on the regions.
Insurer service ratings jump up in Gracechurch survey
Insurer service ratings have increased to a +19 net promoter score, a survey by Gracechurch in partnership with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association has found.
JMG makes trio of family-run broker buys
JMG Group has snapped up three family run brokers, Glowsure Insurance Brokers, James Brown & Sons and R Todd Insurance Services, in its fourth hat-trick of the year.
Aviva backs SRG’s MX with capacity
Aviva has signed a multi-year capacity deal with MX, the underwriting arm of Specialist Risk Group, Insurance Age can reveal.
Blog: The EU–UK AI regulation gap and its implications for UK insurance brokers
As artificial intelligence regulations diverge between the UK and EU, Claud Bilbao, regional vice president for underwriting and distribution at Cowbell UK, discusses the importance of understanding AI usage to advise clients effectively, highlighting potential regulatory and media risks, especially for AI creators.