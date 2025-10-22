MGA Casper launches renewable energy offering

Casper Specialty UK, a specialist casualty-focused managing general agent, has launched Tundra Specialty, focused on the renewable energy sector.

Operating as part of Casper, Tundra will have its own brand identity and underwriting strategy.

Led by Matthew Melville, Tundra will begin writing business by the end of 2025.

Melville was most recently founder and CEO of Albus, part of Ryan Specialty Group. He has also been head of renewable energy at Travelers, prior to which he held the same role at Axis Capital.

Roger Mclean also joins