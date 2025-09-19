Serial ghost broker sentenced after ignoring repeated warnings from IFED

A man has been sentenced for his role as a ghost broker, despite numerous warnings from the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department.

Sheikh Tanvir Uddin, 22, of Kimpton Road, Southwark, was sentenced today (19 September) to 16 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, after previously being remanded in August. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge and court costs.

IFED detailed that Uddin first came to the attention of its officers in April 2025, when he was identified as operating as a ghost broker.

We are resolute in our determination to identify and defend against any type of fraud, and we work with the police