Konsileo grows revenue and trims losses in 2024

Konsileo’s parent company delivered a 54% increase in revenue to £10.84m as the expansive Top 100 Broker bolstered headcount, hiring 23 brokers across three cohorts in 2024.

The business noted that revenue growth was driven by retention rates on existing business coupled with new business production and new broking hires.

The results for Konsileo Limited, filed at Companies House, showed headcount increased to 160 at year end, including 131 brokers.

The firm specialises in mid-market commercial insurance covering small, medium and mid-corporate businesses.

It was founded in 2017 by CEO John Warburton and chief operating officer Peter Henderson.

