 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Konsileo grows revenue and trims losses in 2024

arrows

Konsileo’s parent company delivered a 54% increase in revenue to £10.84m as the expansive Top 100 Broker bolstered headcount, hiring 23 brokers across three cohorts in 2024.

The business noted that revenue growth was driven by retention rates on existing business coupled with new business production and new broking hires.

The results for Konsileo Limited, filed at Companies House, showed headcount increased to 160 at year end, including 131 brokers.

The firm specialises in mid-market commercial insurance covering small, medium and mid-corporate businesses.

It was founded in 2017 by CEO John Warburton and chief operating officer Peter Henderson.

Expansion of the trusted

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: