Marsh bites back as RSA alleges it is on the hook for wording in FCA BI test case

Marsh has disputed RSA allegations its clients should be liable for brokered policy contract issues in the Financial Conduct Authority’s business interruption test case, as brokers were dragged into the ongoing proceedings.

Insurers hit back at claims they were liable to pay out on BI policies in defense documents filed on Tuesday 23 June, all arguing that policies were never meant to pay out for global events.

Arguing on behalf of policyholders, the FCA has said if necessary it will rely on the contra proferentem argument, also known as ‘interpretation against the draftsman’, which it says means the defendants’ subjective intentions are “neither relevant or admissible”.

RSA has four wordings under scrutiny, including one it says was created by Marsh broker Jelf (now Marsh Commercial) known as ‘Marsh Material Damage and BI – Resilience’.

Liability

The insurer has denied contra proferentem is valid in any case because it believes the wordings are “unambiguous”. However, if the judges find it is relevant then the insurer alleged that as Marsh, acting as an agent of insureds, drafted the contract then this means its clients are liable for the omissions in the contract instead.

The insurer said in its defence: “The meaning and effect of the RSA Wordings is, for the reasons set out herein, unambiguous. Accordingly, and also because no relevant ambiguity is asserted by the FCA, it is denied that the contra proferentem rule is relevant or applicable to the FCA’s claims in this litigation; (b) In any event, RSA4 was drafted by Marsh/Jelf who acted as agents for the relevant insureds. In such circumstances, the insureds (and not RSA) would fall to be treated as the proferens.”

The Marsh policies in question are also known to have been used by insurers Allianz, AIG, Aviva, QBE and Zurich. Allianz, AIG and Aviva are not parties to the litigation but are nevertheless expected to be affected by its outcome.

According to RSA, the Marsh wording was used “for both SMEs and large businesses”.

It was a “standard broker form of wording on which RSA was invited (by Marsh/Jelf on behalf of policyholders) to underwrite risks presented to RSA”, the insurer alleged.

However, a spokesperson for Marsh said: “The view of the FCA, which Marsh shares, is that the Resilience wording is clear and there is cover for Covid-19 claims, for which the insurer is liable.

“The Resilience wording also clearly states that ‘this policy wording is accepted by and adopted as the wording of the insurer, notwithstanding that the policy or part thereof, may in fact, have been put forward in part or full by the insured and/or its brokers or other representatives’. As such, any ambiguity would be construed in favour of the insured.

“Marsh continues to support all its clients’ claims and welcomes any process that could bring clarity for policyholders that have had BI claims declined by their insurers.”

Brokers

RSA is not alone in attempting to turn scrutiny onto brokers.

In its defence document, QBE admitted “a number” of its policholders were SMEs, but alleged: “However, each of the policyholders of policies with the QBE Wordings acted through an authorised insurance broker intermediary at the time of the placing of the policies with the QBE Wordings whose duty, inter alia, was to advise on the suitability of the insurance being obtained.”

Arch stated: “It is admitted that many of the Arch Policies were issued to small and medium enterprises. The Arch Policies were sold only on an online portal which was available only to authorised insurance intermediaries. If (which is denied) it is relevant to its proper construction that Arch1 is a standard form and that many of the policyholders were small or medium enterprises, it is also relevant that such policyholders acted through (and had the benefit of access to the advice of) authorised insurance intermediaries.”

Others did not necessarily point out a brokers’ duty to a client but did add that the policies were sold through brokers.

Argenta, for example, said: “In all cases, cover under the Argenta Lead Policy (or the Holiday Homes Policy) was sold via brokers acting on behalf of policyholders; no such cover was sold by Argenta directly to individual policyholders. For all such policies, the parties must be taken to have contracted against a background which included previous decisions of the Courts of England and Wales as to the construction of similar contracts.”

Court case

During the test case insurers have argued they should be allowed to adopt each others’ stances where successful.

Brokers have previously been warned that the coronavirus pandemic could trigger a spike in claims against broker professional indemnity policies.

Arch, Argenta, Ecclesiastical, Hiscox, MS Amlin, QBE, RSA and Zurich are named as defendants in the FCA’s High Court test case.

The FCA, as the claimant, is representing the concerns of policyholders in the legal action, which will be heard before Mr Justice Butcher and Lord Justice Flaux in an eight day court case beginning 20 July.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.