UK Broker Awards 2020: Deadline approaches
As brokers show their mettle amid the Covid-19 crisis, tell us why you should win an award and get official recognition for performance and innovation in insurance.
Has your team performed better than ever this year? Is there a special project you believe deserves extra recognition? Has your company stood out amid all the quality broking that takes place in the UK?
If so Insurance Age wants to hear from you and see you enter the UK Broker Awards 2020.
The event, which is still set to take place at The Brewery on Friday 11 September, recognises the very best that UK broking has to offer.
D&I
This year we have added a new category – The Diversity and Inclusion Award, to highlight the firm which has put the most in to this important area.
The Awards also recognise the work brokers have been doing throughout the coronavirus pandemic and another category has been added to the roster; Covid-19 Resilience and Community Broking Support Award. This trophy has been added to acknowledge how brokers have adapted to the crisis as a business and also cared for their local communities.
In addition to this the following categories are awaiting their first submissions:
- The Cyber Broker Award
- The Digital Broker Award
- Marketing & Customer Engagement Award
- The Claims Team Award
- The Customer Service Award
- The High Net Worth Broker Award
- Training Award
- Schemes Broker of the Year
- Young Broker of the Year
- The Broker Start-Up Award
- Personal Lines Broker of the Year
- Commercial Lines Broker of the Year
- The Broker Network of the Year
- Broker Personality of the Year
- Broker of the Year
- Achievement Award
Last year’s big winners included Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers Association, Ian Donaldson, CEO of Ardonagh’s Atlanta Group and Clear Insurance Management who celebrated together at a glittering lunch hosted by comedian Suzi Ruffel.
The 2020 event promises to be bigger and better than ever before and will adapt to the rapidly developing Covid-19 scenario. The entry deadline is 26 May so visit the page and send your submission today and book your table at the only awards ceremony the solely focuses on UK brokers.
