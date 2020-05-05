Covid-19: Hiscox Action Group says brokers acted in “good faith”

The Group is going after insurer Hiscox over its refusal to pay BI claims the group members believe to have been triggered by coronavirus pandemic.

A number of brokers are supporting the work of the Hiscox Action Group according to its founder Mark Killick of Mediazoo.

Killick explained that members of the group bought policies both via broker and direct.

“We have seen lots of brokers whose original view was we are covered [under the Hiscox policies in question]. Some brokers gave pre-purchase advice that this type of situation would be covered.

“I think most brokers were acting in good faith.”

Understanding

Asked if the Group would also be taking the legal route to pursue brokers he added: “At the moment policyholders are saying brokers have been supportive and given the best advice as they understood it.”

The rapidly moving dispute between SME businesses and insurers moved further last week (1 May) following the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) announcement that it is seeking legal advice over business interruption wordings.

Killick and Hiscox Action Group welcomed the move by the regulator.

Experts warned brokers could find themselves in the firing line where there is a gap between what customers understand their policy covers and what it actually is valid for.

The regulator issued a trio of announcements last week, the first on BI and one looking at the value of insurance products amid Covid-19 and additionally published guidelines on how financial providers could help customers in financial distress due to the coronavirus.

Hiscox has denied that its SME commercial policies in the UK cover incidents of pandemic.

Group

Killick explained that the number of Hiscox Action Group members had now grown to more than 300 people and claims could exceed £50m.

He also called on regional brokers with Hiscox clients who have been denied BI coverage to get in touch with the group.

The organisation has teamed up with the Night Time Industries Association to take its case to court. In addition it has received litigation funding from Harbour and appointed Mishcon de Reya to act on behalf of members.

Killick added that the organisation made a conscious decision not to include brokers as members but added it had received support from many in the broker space since its inception just a few weeks ago.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.