UK Broker Awards: Open for entries

Submit your award entry today to be in with a chance of grabbing a trophy.

The UK Broker Awards is accepting submissions for 2020 and, at present, it is still hoped the event can take place on 11 September at The Brewery in London.

A top judging panel has also been assembled and will be looking at the entries either in person on remotely shortly after the submission deadline of 26 May.

This year we have also included a fresh, one off category, to highlight how brokers have responded to the coronavirus pandemic and we have also developed a diversity and inclusion prize.

Editor, Siân Barton, commented: “At the moment we know brokers are doing everything they can to support their clients, and manage their own businesses, as we all learn to navigate the current coronavirus crisis.

“No-one knows how the next few months will play out but Insurance Age is looking forward to the day we can all meet up again, relax, and reflect on the hard work being done in the sector.

“It is our hope that life will be returning to normal by the time we host the UK Broker Awards at the Brewery on 11 September so, as we would normally at this time of year we are now welcoming your submissions.”

Submit your entry today and you could join the roster of winners which, in 2019, included, Aston Lark, Clear Insurance Management, and Compass Networks.