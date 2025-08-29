 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

FCA outlines rule change to reduce data collecting burden

FCA building in Stratford
Photo: FCA
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed 36,000 firms will now no longer need to submit a nil return when completing certain tasks relating to disciplinary action saving them time and reducing burden.

The change relates to REP008: Conduct Rules reporting for solo-regulated firms.

Currently under the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR), solo-regulated firms need to tell us whether disciplinary action has been taken against individuals, who aren’t senior managers, for conduct rules breaches.

Now if there’s nothing to submit, firms won’t need to take action.  

Jessica Rusu, chief data, innovation and intelligence officer at the FCA, said:  “We only ask for the data we need, making sure

