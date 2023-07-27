Gauntlet launches “try before you fly” AR option

The Gauntlet Group has launched a new "try before you fly" option for people looking to become an appointed representative of the network, Insurance Age can reveal.

The Gauntlet Brokerage Builder is a 22-month programme for which account executives, who believe they have what it takes to build their own brokerage, can apply.

Rather than following the standard route of instantly becoming an AR though and building a business whilst under covenant, the GBB allows account executives to join Gauntlet on an employed basis, as a Broking Partner Designate.

Whilst in this role, they can access help in getting their business plan, client base and sales and