FCA's misleading ads block count rises 14 fold in a year

The Financial Conduct Authority forced firms to change or remove 8582 promotions in 2022 - 14 times more than 2021.

In addition, the regulator published more than 1800 alerts to help prevent consumers from losing their money to scams.

The figures in the latest report follow on from the biggest ever quarter for the FCA as it intervened to amend or withdraw 4151 promotions between July and September last year. The vast bulk of these adverts amends and withdrawals were in retail lending, investments and banking sectors.

According to the watchdog, social media remains a major focus for its work in combatting