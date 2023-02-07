Insurance Age

FCA's misleading ads block count rises 14 fold in a year

warning2
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Conduct Authority forced firms to change or remove 8582 promotions in 2022 - 14 times more than 2021.

In addition, the regulator published more than 1800 alerts to help prevent consumers from losing their money to scams.

The figures in the latest report follow on from the biggest ever quarter for the FCA as it intervened to amend or withdraw 4151 promotions between July and September last year. The vast bulk of these adverts amends and withdrawals were in retail lending, investments and banking sectors. 

According to the watchdog, social media remains a major focus for its work in combatting

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Regulation

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: