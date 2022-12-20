Ex-Lockyers boss Newall in comeback broker
Former Lockyers chairman Jon Newall is to launch a comeback broker focused on SME business.
Insurance Age understands the new broker will have four staff by January, the month it launches, and the office will be based in the Wakefield.
Newall received Financial Conduct Authority authorisation this month, paving the way for him to start working as a broker again.
He will team up once again with Bravo Network, which has the Broker Networks brand under its umbrella, the organisation that Newall previously worked with at Lockyers.
Newall hiatus
Newall stepped down from his Lockyers
