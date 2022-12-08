Union calls for urgent action amid FCA staff morale “collapse”

The Financial Conduct Authority needs urgent staff reform amid a collapse in morale that means it cannot regulate effectively, union Unite has claimed.

Unite is demanding a five-point staff action plan is put in place, arguing the FCA can be a better regulator if it treats “staff right”.

In scathing criticism of the watchdog, the union said staff morale is so low “firms are not getting value for their fees, and consumers are being failed”.

Unite wants:

Union recognition Improved pay Better performance and grading Transparency and accountability Raised benefits and conditions

Unite said: “The Covid crisis showed that the FCA relies on the