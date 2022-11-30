IFAs who mis-sold pensions to steel workers fear insurers will reject PI claims

Financial advisers who mis-sold pensions to British Steel workers ‘are concerned that their PII cover may not respond to claims’, it has emerged in a Financial Conduct Authority update.

In a ‘Dear CEO’ letter to professional indemnity insurance firms, the FCA has outlined a list of its expectations over the compensation scheme it announced on Monday for British Steel workers.

The FCA expects PI brokers to play an important role in ensuring £19.2m of £71.2m liabilities are met by insurers and MGAs.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition said: “Whilst consulting on the scheme, we became aware that some BSPS [British Steel Pensions Scheme] scheme firms