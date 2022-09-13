Former Sky executive Andrew Griffith named as financial secretary to the Treasury
Andrew Griffith, ex-Sky chief operating officer, has been appointed as financial secretary to the Treasury and City minister, succeeding John Glen.
Griffith previously held roles as chief financial officer and COO at Sky for 19 years.
Following this, he was Boris Johnson’s chief business advisor for six months, and then moved on to be the founder chairman at Campaign for Economic Growth. During this time, he was appointed by Johnson to be UK net zero business champion.
Griffith has been a
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Regulation
Most read
- In Depth: Underinsurance - data, analytics and trading
- Blog: The rising threat of underinsurance
- In Depth: Underinsurance and the value of risk management
- Former vice-presidents renew call for an independent review of the CII
- Mistry warns brokers over cost of living crisis as he launches new agency
- Insurers and brokers pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
- Biba and FCA call off events in light of Queen Elizabeth's death