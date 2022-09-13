Former Sky executive Andrew Griffith named as financial secretary to the Treasury

Andrew Griffith, ex-Sky chief operating officer, has been appointed as financial secretary to the Treasury and City minister, succeeding John Glen.

Griffith previously held roles as chief financial officer and COO at Sky for 19 years.

Following this, he was Boris Johnson’s chief business advisor for six months, and then moved on to be the founder chairman at Campaign for Economic Growth. During this time, he was appointed by Johnson to be UK net zero business champion.

Griffith has been a