FCA unveils enhanced oversight programme for newly authorised firms
According to the FCA, the new approach will provide enhanced supervision for firms as they get used to their regulatory status and support them to understand their obligations so they can meet the expected standards as they grow.
It added that the process will ensure it can identify harm developing in newly authorised businesses more quickly and address it or remove problem firms.
The regulator piloted Early Oversight with 32 newly authorised firms across a range of sectors from October 2021
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Regulation
Most read
- Aviva reveals scale of broker recruitment ‘headache’ threatening growth
- Amanda Blanc to co-chair Treasury’s climate transition plan taskforce
- Profit and turnover up at One Broker as firm eyes acquisitions
- New Stubben Edge network appoints first AR
- Former CII comms chief to join Cila as leader as Malcolm Hyde departs
- Brokers shy away from net zero targets
- Aviva calls on brokers to play key role in protecting clients from cyber risk