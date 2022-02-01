FCA staff vote in favour of industrial action

The union which represents staff at the Financial Conduct Authority has announced today (1 February) that FCA Unite members have voted by 87% in support of industrial action against proposed cuts to pay and conditions.

Unless a negotiated settlement is reached Unite can now proceed to a full industrial action ballot over the review of staff incentives which kicked off in 2021.

The vote for industrial action, flagged last week, came in the form of a non-binding indicative ballot, held from 24