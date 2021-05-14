FCA reveals CEO recruitment spending

The Financial Conduct Authority has revealed it spent over £145,000 on recruiting its current chief executive officer, Nikhil Rathi.

HM Treasury announced Rathi’s appointment last year and he took up the role on 1 October 2020.

Rathi replaced Andrew Bailey, who announced he was set to step down in order to take up the position of governor of the Bank of England in December 2019. Following his departure, Christopher Woolard held the FCA CEO post on an interim basis.

