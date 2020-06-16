Insurers and FCA butt heads on pandemic spread analysis in BI case

Insurers’ counsel have decried the Financial Conduct Authority’s intention to use the “controversial” Cambridge analysis of Covid-19 spread in its business interruption test case, as representatives warned another trial might be needed to iron out discrepancies.

The High Court test case names eight insurers as defendants, with the FCA acting on behalf of policyholders who believe insurers should be paying out on BI policies in the claimant seat.

The case is expected to begin on 20 July, running for eight days and overseen by two judges: Commercial Court judge Mr Justice Butcher and Court of Appeal judge Lord Justice Flaux.

Mr Justice Butcher oversaw an online case management conference today (16 June), in which much of the time was spent by insurers arguing that it may be impossible to agree on the FCA’s use of an analysis without expert testimony, which would not be possible in the allotted timeframe.

Method

The FCA used the Cambridge Analysis (see box), which is relied upon by the government and Public Health England in determining the R number [rate of infection], in its particulars of claim alongside a report from Imperial College scholars on estimating the number of infections across 11 European Countries.

Speaking today, FCA counsel Colin Edelman QC said he hoped the methodology could be used to help policyholders put the burden of proof onto insurers.“At the moment the insurers are putting policyholders to proof on this topic. This is and has always been a very real concern of the FCA,”

Edelman told the case management conference.He added :“The insurers seem to approach this as though the Cambridge Analysis is some expert evidence the FCA has obtained to bolster its case.”

He continued: “If it had even glanced past the Cambridge report or looked at our agreed facts on this topic, it would have seen that this is a joint Cambridge University and Public Health England modelling team, which is publishing its work and providing the Government and Public Health England with the stats it needs and relies on, for example in real to the R rate.

“So this is not just some random model that the FCA has commissioned in order to ambush these insurers with scientists evidence in the particulars of claim."

However, insurer representatives criticised the FCA’s use of the reports, arguing that expert witness cross-examination would be required to substantiate it.

Requirement

Gavin Kealey QC, representing Ecclesiastical and MS Amlin, labelled the analysis a “novel mechanism”.

Kealey also expressed concerns around the sixth question posed by the FCA — ‘If the policy requires that the disease must exist within a geographical limit of the premises […] what is required by way of proof? In particular, can the existence of Covid-19 be satisfied on the balance of probabilities’— and alleged the FCA had not supplied MS Amlin with a sufficient or any response to his query.

Kealey warned: “If it takes an appeal to the Supreme Court by the FCA if it loses then so be it and vice versa.”The possibility of a second hearing later than the slated July action was raised, leading Edelman to state that “the FCA is very concerned about the cost implications of a second hearing and whether it could justify incurring the costs of a second hearing”.

Judge Butcher said they would “revisit the issue” at a later CMC hearing on 26 June, “in hope of discussions between the parties in the meantime”.

Also discussed on the day were submissions of evidence of fact, with Hiscox’s counsel revealing it is likely to try to compare the economic impact of the coronavirus impact in England, which Jonathan Gaisman QC labelled as facing “draconian”, lockdown measures to restriction-light Sweden.

Expedition

It was quickly agreed that the case should be run as a Financial Markets Test Scheme and the judge agreed with the expedition of the case.Insurers faced some criticism from Edelman early in the session for supplying “repetitive” skeleton arguments that were not “in accordance” with the aims of the test case, as Edelman expressed “the hope” such a level of “duplication” would be avoided in future.

However, other parties said it was accepted at this stage there may be reason for some cohesion. Arch, Argenta, Ecclesiastical, Hiscox, MS Amlin, QBE, RSA and Zurich are named as defendants in the test case, though it is expected to have ramifications for at least 16 insurers.

Cambridge Analysis in FCA’s particulars of claims The Cambridge Analysis seeks to estimate the number of cases of Covid-19 based on the number of deaths. According to the FCA’s particulars of claim: “Testing, diagnosis and reporting of cases of Covid-19 in the UK were limited during (at least) March 2020 [when disruption began], and were restricted to particular categories (such as returned visitors from selected countries and hospitalised patients). Accordingly, the actual presence of Covid-19 in the UK was far higher than is reflected by the number of Reported Cases. The regulator sets out that: “On the balance of probabilities, and by a methodology based on estimating the number infected from the daily number of deaths […] the ratio between the likely actual number of cases of Covid-19 and the Reported Cases can reliably be estimated (“the Undercounting Ratio”).” It added: “The true number of individuals infected with Covid-19 on relevant dates in March 2020 in a regional, UTLA or LTLA Zone is at least as great as the number of cases derived by applying the Undercounting Ratio for the relevant regional Zone to the Reported Cases in the regional Zone. ”The Cambridge Analysis shows cases in every regional Zone of England by 17 February 2020, according to the FCA. It continued: “The FCA will seek declarations that, without prejudice to an insured’s right to prove the presence of Covid-19 through other evidence specifically called by them, on the balance of probabilities: The true number of individuals infected with Covid-19 on relevant dates in March 2020 in a regional, UTLA or LTLA Zone is at least as great as the number of Reported Cases for those dates for that Zone. “Hence, given the Reported Cases, Covid-19 was sufficiently widespread that it was present within every LTLA Zone in England by at least 31 March 2020, every LTLA Zone in England other than Rutland by at least 23 March 2020, and every LTLA Zone other than 19 LTLA Zones by at least 16 March 2020.” It set out that the “burden of proof” should shift to insurers, with Covid-19 present in a local authority area if at least one of five criteria was met: “If any of the Covid-19 related deaths in a local authority area reported by the Office for National Statistics, when averaged across that area, have occurred within the Relevant Policy Area. “If any of the Reported Cases in a regional, UTLA or LTLA Zone, when averaged across that Zone, have occurred within the Relevant Policy Area. “If any of the Reported Cases in a regional, UTLA or LTLA Zone, when uplifted to take account of the Undercounting Ratio applicable to the regional Zone within which the UTLA or LTLA Zone sits, and then averaged across that UTLA or LTLA Zone, have occurred within the Relevant Policy Area.“ If there is a hospital within the Relevant Policy Area and the NHS hospital death data shows a Covid-19 death at that hospital. (e) If the UK Government regional hospital Covid-19 admissions data, when averaged out across the hospitals in the region, shows that admissions have occurred at a hospital within the Relevant Policy Area.”

