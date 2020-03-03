Government urged to reconsider IPT ahead of Budget

The ABI and CII are calling for a cut to insurance premium tax, whereas Biba is requesting a freeze.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), Association of British Insurers (ABI), and Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) have all issued fresh calls for the government to reconsider its approach to insurance premium tax (IPT).

The ABI and CII have both called on the government to cut the tax, while Biba is seeking a freeze for the duration of the current Parliament.

The recommendations were delivered ahead of the upcoming Budget, which will be delivered by new chancellor Rishi Sunak on 11 March.

IPT, which has risen from 2.5% to 12% since 2015, brings the government around £6.3bn in revenue each year.

Reduction

In explaining its decision, the ABI cited research from the Social Market Foundation that said IPT currently costs households £223 per year.

It described IPT as a “stealth tax” that is “stopping the UK from levelling up”.

Huw Evans, director general of the ABI, commented: “IPT costs hard-working families £223 a year, just for doing the right thing and buying insurance to protect themselves. Businesses and public bodies are also losing out as this tax damages their bottom lines. We urge the Government to cut this stealth tax in the March budget.”

The ABI added that the government has performed no detailed analysis on determining the optimal rate for IPT.

In a statement issued today (3 March), the CII joined the ABI in calls for the rate to be lowered.

Keith Richards, managing director of engagement for the CII, stated: “We are asking the government to consider the benefits for consumers of reducing the cost of premiums by cutting this tax, and the knock-on positive effect this will have across the country in making insurance more affordable for people to protect against the risks in life which may otherwise be catastrophic.”

Freeze

Meanwhile, Biba has requested that the government freezes IPT and ringfences £250m of revenue for flood defence works.

The trade body said the 12% rate results in “compromises in the amount of protection sought” by firms and households.

Graeme Trudgill, executive director at Biba, said: “Our calls on the Chancellor are not disproportionate. Evidence from our sector shows that the regressive nature of IPT hinders self-protection.

“For a Government that wants the UK to seize opportunities, taking these small measures and freezing IPT to help businesses and people to access the cover they need and operate free from threat of flood will build confidence in the economy and would be a bold move by the Chancellor.”

Biba used research from Zurich in deciding its position.

Tulsi Naidu, chief executive at Zurich UK, added: “There is a string of unintended consequences when there is an increase in IPT: it affects charities, public authorities, businesses and individuals, disproportionately affecting those with higher insurance risks.

“Our research into the public and voluntary sectors, showed that 9 out of 10 respondents felt that any increase would negatively impact them financially, forcing them to make job cuts or cut budgets elsewhere, while nearly half said it would affect their organisation’s ability to adequately insure itself against the risks they face.”

