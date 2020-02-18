FCA sounds alarm over Brexit, misconduct, and data usage

The regulator examined several areas of potential harm in its annual review of the general insurance sector.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has reiterated concerns surrounding Brexit, non-financial misconduct, and data usage in its annual assessment of the general insurance sector.

The FCA also highlighted dual pricing in personal lines, which cost consumers £1.2bn in 2018, as a major cause of financial harm across all markets its regulates.

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA and interim chief executive, commented on the report: “We are committed to reducing harm in the markets we regulate. Our analysis of markets ensures that we do this effectively, helping us to decide where to focus our attention.

“The findings in the report will contribute to our upcoming Business Plan and the decisions we make affecting consumers, market integrity and competition.”

Woolard was appointed as interim chief executive last month, following Andrew Bailey’s departure to become Bank of England governor.

Brexit

The regulator flagged that preparations for Brexit may cause both one-off and longer-tail costs at insurance businesses.

“Restructuring in preparation for EU withdrawal has driven up one-off costs in the industry,” the report stated. “There are risks around ensuring continuity during EU withdrawal for firms and customers.”

The FCA specifically highlighted contract continuity as a risk introduced by leaving the EU.

It added: “[Firms] need to ensure these contracts remain valid at the end of the transition period and so may need to amend them (‘repapering’).

“For brokers, this means ensuring registration is valid in the relevant jurisdictions and ‘repapering’ the terms of engagement where necessary.”

Last month, the regulator suggested that its temporary permissions regime will return if a trade agreement is not signed by 31 December 2020.

Culture

The FCA has also turned its attention to non-financial misconduct in the London Market.

It commented that well-publicised cases of misconduct “raise questions about the culture at firms in the wholesale insurance sector”.

The regulator also believes that problems with culture can “pose harm to market integrity” by affecting the ability of firms to identify financial misconduct, such as managing conflicts of interest.

In December 2019, Lloyd’s revealed that it had failed to maintain a whistleblowing hotline between October 2017 and February 2019.

The FCA suggested that remuneration and other incentive practices may be driving poor conduct at firms.

In a ‘Dear CEO’ letter issued on 6 January 2020, the regulator warned managers that they may fail to pass the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR) if they do not address non-financial misconduct.

Insurance Age has since examined the potential impact on brokers of the FCA’s widening misconduct remit.

Data

The regulator took a measured approach to the ongoing digitalisation of insurance in its report.

It summarised that the “increasing use of personalised customer data can generate many benefits but could also pose risks for consumers”.

The FCA is concerned that the use of personal data in risk modelling may lead to “personalised price discrimination” and “make some products unaffordable for some consumers”.

It added that personalised risk modelling “reduces risk-pooling across customer groups”.

The regulator acknowledged that some of the consequences of wider data usage may be beyond the FCA’s remit, but committed to clarifying its responsibilities on any such occasions.

In December 2019, the FCA published a call for input on the opportunities of ‘open finance’ in financial services.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.