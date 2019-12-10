Alpha, Enterprise and Gable failures set FSCS back £276m

Organisation also expects brokers to carry out the due diligence on replacement carriers.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has revealed that £276m in compensation has been paid out to customers of collapsed firms Alpha, Enterprise, and Gable.

New figures from the organisation place the price tag of each firm’s failure at £54m, £165m, and £57m respectively.

Alex Kuczynski, chief corporate affairs officer at the FSCS, disclosed the data today (10 December) at a briefing for members of the Managing General Agents’ Association.

Kuczynski also highlighted that a commonality between the three firms was that they all ‘passported’ into the UK from other EU territories – a practice he expects to end following Brexit.

Enterprise Insurance entered administration in May 2016 and Gable Insurance soon followed in October 2016.

Alpha

The failure of Alpha Insurance Services is the most recent occasion that the FSCS has had to intervene in the insurance market.

The unrated Danish insurer was declared bankrupt in May 2018 and the FSCS confirmed it would pay compensation to customers in August 2019.

Last month, the FSCS put the figure for premium refund compensation at £31m across 14,000 Alpha policyholders.

Discussing today’s new figures, Kuczynski stated that £8m of the current £54m total had been paid by the Danish Guarantee Fund after “constructive discussion” with the organisation.

Kuczynski warned that such international cooperation is not always guaranteed, as there is no EU directive requiring common policyholder protection across EU territories.

Brokers

Additionally, Kuczynski told attendees that it is the responsibility of brokers to conduct due diligence on replacement carriers for business that had been placed with a failed firm.

“We don’t carry out the due diligence,” he stated. “It is up to the broker or introducing party.”

The FSCS also expects brokers to recommend alternative carriers to the organisation once an insurer collapses.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.