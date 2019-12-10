FCA penalties bring in £227m as crackdown on misconduct grows

Data from the regulator shows a sharp increase in the number of warnings issued to the market.

Penalties handed out to 16 firms by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) brought in £227.3m during 2018-19.

Figures released by the regulator showed the extent of its interventions in the market.

The FCA launched 484 preliminary market abuse investigations over the period, with 91 enforcement investigations then taking place.

In addition, more than 1,750 whistleblowing allegations were assessed by the FCA in 2018-19.

Warnings

The regulator revealed a 68% increase in the amount of warnings it issued regarding unauthorised firms.

The number grew from 328 during 2017-18 to 552 over 2018-19 with the most recent warning for the insurance sector coming in October 2019, when the FCA alerted the market to a clone of Broker Insurance Services.

The previous month, Fast Camel Car Insurance and @carinsurance.ltd were named as two fraudulent brokers operating on social media.

Insurance

The FCA has been increasing its interest in general insurance in recent years.

Most recently, the regulator issued new guidance to brokers and providers on remuneration practices in the industry in November 2019.

The market is also awaiting the completion of the FCA’s market study into pricing practices, launched in October 2018.

An interim report published in October 2019 slammed the home and motor markets as not working well for all customers, suggesting that the regulator was considering an outright ban on dual pricing.

Brokers previously warned Insurance Age of “unintended consequences” following any regulatory intervention in pricing.

