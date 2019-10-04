Market warns of "unintended consequences" following FCA dual pricing study

The sector has welcomed further consultation on the proposals which include a potential ban on dual pricing.

Insurance experts including Axa, Consumer Intelligence, and KPMG have warned that the sector needs to work together to develop a whole market solution to dual pricing and consider the future carefully to avoid unintended consequences and harming market competition, in reaction to Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) general insurance pricing practices interim report.

In its report, published today (4 October), the regulator announced that it was considering banning dual pricing.

According to the document, around six million consumers are negatively affected by dual pricing practices because they do not shop around. And the regulator discovered that all types of customers were impacted, but identified that this includes one in three people who are potentially vulnerable.

David Williams, managing director, underwriting & technical services, Axa agreed with the FCA’s stance on the importance of transparency and that technology can be used in tackling the issue of dual pricing.

However, he warned: “We will give the regulator our feedback on its proposals. Our focus will be on avoiding unintended consequences and making sure remedies fully benefit consumers.

“We believe any solution needs to be driven by the whole market.”

Contribution

Consumer Intelligence contributed to the FCA’s intervention into renewal pricing transparency. CEO, Ian Hughes has suggested that the FCA’s interventions have a proven track-record of improving competition and shopping rates.

He detailed: “The FCA has a difficult job here; some of the potential remedies could end up harming market competition. It is important to recognise UKGI is already one of the most competitive in the world, with the top four players holding 31% of market share in home and 41% in motor, based on customer numbers.

Aggregator response “It’s encouraging that the FCA has outlined steps to make the general insurance market more transparent and work better for consumers, particularly in relation to removing automatic renewal pricing, barriers to switching and increasing regular communication between providers and their existing and potential customers” MoneySuperMarket’s CCO, Nigel Pocklington “We welcome this update from the FCA . The proposals, if implemented, will go some way towards increasing transparency for consumers and encourage more shopping around and switching. The proposals also call on the industry to stop raising prices for those customers that auto-renew every year, which could help protect the most vulnerable and those worst affected by the so-called loyalty penalty” Lee Griffin, founder, and CEO of GoCompare

Professional services

David Miller, financial services partner at KPMG has argued that the FCA’s potential solutions are hard hitting but stated that its approach is still cautious and he added that this indicates that there is a requirement for further consultation.

He added: “Many of these issues have been recognised by the industry for years, but with limited sector wide action taken to-date, the FCA’s proposals won’t be a surprise to anyone.

“While today’s announcement gives us no concrete answers, the significance of these proposals means it’s essential that the industry has time to consider any unintended consequences and the interplay between these different remedies.”

Mohammad Khan, UK general insurance leader, PwC, commented that the remedies can impact the industry hardest.

He suggested the most significant are: restricting or banning pricing optimisation linked to how likely consumers are to renew, require automatic switching to lower priced products offering the same level of cover and banning auto renewal or making it opt-in only.

Khan added: “Some of the proposed remedies are likely to shake up the industry, the FCA recognises supply side remedies are likely to create winners and losers but seem to be willing to take such risk and monitor the situation closely once the remedies are in place.”

Khan’s colleague, Jane Portas, insurance partner at PwC, added: “The remedies proposed in today’s report are wide ranging and of significant impact if they go ahead. They impact pricing, renewal processes, enhanced communication and transparency requirements and expanding pricing and product governance requirements.



“After a long wait, the range and depth of potential action will be a worry for the industry. The FCA calculates 6m consumers are getting a bad deal with a cost of £1.2bn annually if they were to pay average premiums. This is more than enough to justify tough tough proposals. “

Broker response

Pay-per-mile car insurance broker, By Miles’ CEO and co-founder, James Blackham cautioned that there should be a sense of urgency to dealing with the issue of dual pricing.

He said: “Time is running out for the regulator to make meaningful change and save the industry from itself. We must put in place the same measures that every other regulated industry has - so insurers can’t renew someone onto a price that is more than a new customer would be offered.

“It’s unfair, it doesn’t make sense and it’s vulnerable people in society that suffer the most.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.