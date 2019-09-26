FCA updates temporary transitional power directions ahead of Brexit

Regulator says firms do not generally need to prepare now to meet the changes to their UK regulatory requirements connected to Brexit.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has updated and published draft directions under its Temporary Transitional Power (TTP).

The newly published draft directions are added onto the directions made on 28 March 2019. Alongside this the FCA also updated its explanatory note providing guidance on the use of the TTP.

The draft directions are being published now to give firms time to consider changes which may apply, before these are finalised.

In a statement the regulator explained that these directions would come into effect on exit day if the UK leaves the EU without an implementation period.

The main updates involve:

Extending the proposed time-span of the directions issued under the TTP from 30 June 2020 to 31 December 2020

from 30 June 2020 to 31 December 2020 Updating the provisions relating to prudential requirements in its directions to reflect new HM Treasury legislation and FCA exit instruments published since 29 March 2019. Its policy approach has not changed.

Treasury legislation and exit instruments published since 29 March 2019. Its policy approach has not changed. Officially cancelling certain directions involving payment services, provided by EEA credit institutions in the financial service contracts regime, as these are no longer needed because of legislative amendments made by the Government.

International

Nausicaa Delfas, executive director of international at the FCA, commented: “The Temporary Transitional Power is intended to reduce the risk of disruption for firms in a no-deal scenario while ensuring consumers remain appropriately protected and markets continue to work well.

“It forms part of the extensive work the FCA has been doing to prepare for Brexit. It should give firms and other regulated persons the time they need to phase in any regulatory changes they may need to make as a result of ‘onshored’ EU legislation.”

She continued: “As the FCA announced in February 2019, there are specific areas where we will not be granting transitional relief and, in these areas, we continue to expect firms and other regulated entities to take reasonable steps to comply with the changes to their regulatory obligations by exit day.”

Assurance

The body detailed that under the TPP directions, firms do not generally need to prepare now to meet the changes to UK regulatory requirements that relate to Brexit.

It has also stated that it does not expect to make significant changes to the draft directions in the lead-up to exit day. The FCA added that firms can contact the regulator on the impact of the use of the TTP to make it aware of any particular adjustments that they believe are not fully handled.

The FCA received TPP in efforts to minimise disruption for firms and other regulated organisations if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

At the end of July it lengthened its use of TPP until the 31 December 2020 in accordance with the extension of article 50 until 31 October.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.