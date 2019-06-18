Government revives further regulation of aggregators

The government referenced a 2017 study into digital comparison tools by the CMA.

The government is considering increased regulation of all aggregators, according to a letter written by Greg Clark MP, secretary of state for the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

The letter, dated 17 June 2019, was written as part of a wider response to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) recommendations on the ‘loyalty penalty’ in pricing. The CMA had previously supported the super-complaint made by Citizens Advice.

With reference to reports published by the CMA over 2016 and 2017, Clark stated that: “We are considering the earlier recommendations from your Digital Comparison Tools (DCT) market study.

“This includes, in particular, the suggestion to consider bringing DCTs into regulators’ scope where they are not already and how best to enable services spanning more than one sector.”

Investigation

The CMA concluded its investigation into digital comparison tools in 2017.

Despite advocating for bringing all aggregators under the scope of regulation, the CMA’s outlook on the market was broadly positive at the time.

The regulator did not find any ‘hollowing out’ of products, referencing concerns that had been raised about “a decrease in quality because of an undue focus on price”.

The final report did recommend that all price comparison sites follow the CARE ground rules: that they should be clear, accurate, responsible, and easy to use.

Clashes

Following the completion of its market study, the CMA began a competition law investigation of Compare the Market in September 2017.

The regulator was concerned that the inclusion of ‘most favoured nation’ clauses in contracts with home insurers would “limit insurers’ ability to charge a lower price on one platform than on another”.

In November 2018, the CMA announced that it had provisionally found evidence of such clauses at Compare the Market, issuing a statement of objections to the aggregator.

