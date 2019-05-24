Brexit: FCA confirms extension of the Temporary Permissions Regime deadline

The deadline has been revised after originally being set for 28 March 2019.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today confirmed the deadline for notifications for the temporary permissions regime (TPR) will be extended to the end of 30 October 2019.

The TPR would allow EEA-based firms passporting into the UK to continue new and existing regulated business within the scope of their current permissions in the UK for a limited period, while they seek full FCA authorisation.

Planning

Nausicaa Delfas, executive director of international at the Financial Conduct Authority said: “The FCA continues to plan for all Brexit scenarios, which includes a no-deal Brexit. Extending the deadline for firms to notify the FCA they want to enter the TPR is part of this ongoing work.

“It is important that firms also continue to plan for all scenarios, including the possibility of a no-deal Brexit at the end of October 2019.

“As more information emerges about what Brexit will mean for financial services, firms need to make sure they understand the implications and plan accordingly. If firms are unsure of our expectations or what they need to do, they should visit our Brexit pages on the FCA website.”

Parliament has also legislated to give the UK financial regulators powers to make transitional directions connected to changes in financial services legislation made under the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Powers

The FCA stated that it intends to make use of the temporary transitional power to ensure that firms and other regulated persons can generally continue to comply with their regulatory obligations as they did before exit.

The regulator detailed that this will enable firms to adjust to post-exit requirements in an orderly way.

The FCA also published information on those areas where it is not providing transitional relief (for example, firms subject to the MiFID II transaction reporting regime, and connected persons).

In these areas, it expect firms and other regulated entities to take reasonable steps to comply with the changes to their regulatory obligations by exit day.

The FCA has explained previously that, in the event that the UK leaves the EU without an implementation period, it will not take a strict liability approach and does not intend to take enforcement action against firms and other regulated entities for not meeting all requirements straight away, where there is evidence they have taken reasonable steps to prepare to meet the new obligations by exit day.

However, firms should use the additional time between now and the end of October to prepare to meet these obligations. If firms are not ready to meet these obligations in full, the FCA will expect to see evidence why this was not possible.

The FCA promised to continue to provide updates as necessary on its website and through other channels.

