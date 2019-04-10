FCA bares teeth at GI firms over treatment of customers

A "dear CEO" letter warned the GI market that the regulator will be monitoring firms to ensure they are conforming to relevant rules and meeting its expectations.

In a letter written to CEOs of General Insurance (GI) firms the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) outlined the details of its thematic report on the GI distribution chain; highlighted existing rules and guidance for firms in the sector and their expectations of a response following the publication of a report into distribution strategy in insurance.

The report published today (10 April) identified the potential for harm and negative outcomes for customers stemming from the product development and distribution strategies in some aspects of the GI market.

The letter warned CEO’s about potentially harmful outcomes and reminded CEOs that the watchdog has issued significant fines to firms found not the be acting within the rules.

“Significant harm”

FCA director of supervision, Jonathan Davidson stated in the letter: “The report highlights areas where we identified significant potential for harm and poor outcomes for customers arising from the product development and distribution approaches in some sectors of the GI market. These harms include, for example, customers purchasing products that are not appropriate for them or customers paying increased prices due to remuneration paid to firms in the distribution chain who incur little cost or deliver little benefit.

“These potential harms are caused by firms not adequately considering the value of the products or services provided to customers, as well as failures in product design, weak oversight of the distribution chain, poorly designed distribution strategies and conflicts of interest caused by firms’ remuneration structures.”

He also chastised firms for failing to contribute to the discussion. Adding: “Many GI firms have not responded and are not sufficiently focused on customer outcomes, including the value of the products and services their customers receive.”

Expectations

The FCA’s expectations for future behaviour from GI providers were included in the letter:

All GI firms must act fairly, honestly and professionally in accordance with the best interests of customers.

firms must act fairly, honestly and professionally in accordance with the best interests of customers. All GI firms should consider the value customers ultimately receive from their products and services.

firms should consider the value customers ultimately receive from their products and services. All GI firms should maintain appropriate systems and controls over the remuneration they receive.

firms should maintain appropriate systems and controls over the remuneration they receive. All GI manufacturers should have sufficient knowledge of the roles and remuneration of all entities in the distribution chains they use to be able to assess the impact they have on the value customers receive.

manufacturers should have sufficient knowledge of the roles and remuneration of all entities in the distribution chains they use to be able to assess the impact they have on the value customers receive. All GI firms must maintain appropriate systems and controls (including the production and use of appropriate management information) over their GI products and services. This includes when delegating authority to another business.

firms must maintain appropriate systems and controls (including the production and use of appropriate management information) over their products and services. This includes when delegating authority to another business. All GI distributors should consider the impact of their distribution strategy (including the distribution method and the level of remuneration they receive) on the overall value of the product for their customers.

Looking to the future, Davidson said: “We expect all firms to review the contents of this letter, our full report and proposed guidance in their entirety.

“Where firms identify any gaps or shortcomings, we expect them to act promptly to address them to mitigate the risk of harm to customers.”

Previous regulation

The FCA have fined firms in the past in relation to the GI Distribution chain, including Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe SE who were fined over £5m for failings in their oversight of claims handling and customer outcomes.

Correspondingly, Carphone Warehouse were fined £29m for mis-selling mobile phone insurance and failing to properly investigate and consider complaints arising from the mis-selling.

The FCA also provided an overview of the rules in the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) and Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR).

The IDD consists of rules which were introduced on 1 October 2018 and look at the obligation on all firms involved in the GI distribution chain to act ethically in accordance with the interests of their customers.

The SM&CR enhances the responsibilities and individual accountability of management in regulated firms, including for customer outcomes. The SM&CR has applied to insurers since 10 December 2018, and should be implemented by GI intermediaries this December.

The SM&CR currently only applies to insurers but will be extended to include brokers on 9 December this year. The FCA has previously published two reports which highlighted failings in the governance and control of GI distribution chains, one in 2015 on delegated authority and one in 2016 on appointed representatives.

Davidson concluded: “We expect you to share this letter with your Board or equivalent, as we will consider these matters in any interactions with your firm.”

For the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.