Insurance Cares: Biba supports FCA’s update on extended travel signposting

Regulator updates guidance in terms of travel insurance for individuals with pre-existing medical conditions.

On Tuesday (2 April) a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)’s update revealed that it believes a multi-lateral strategy could be the best way to promote good practice when it comes to signposting people to the right travel cover for them if they have pre-existing medical conditions.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) executive director, Graeme Trudgill has been very vocal about the importance of signposting in regards to vulnerable customers.

Way-forward

Trudgill said he felt positive about the FCA’s update: “We believe an outcome similar to the multi-lateral approach taken in the ‘agreement on age and insurance’ would be the best way forward in helping customers.

The trade body already has its own signposting service for older people looking for travel insurance and motor insurance.

Trudgill continued, “We believe this successful model can be replicated to help travel insurance customers with pre-existing medical conditions”.

The update is part of the FCA’s response to a call for input on access to insurance.

The regulator asserted that it wants to work with key industry stakeholders to produce a new signposting service which will try to point customers in the direction of specialist providers.

It has previously detailed concern about how difficult customers with pre-existing medical conditions find it to access the travel insurance market.

The watchdog stated last year that it will work with insurance industry stakeholders to create a new service which will redirect customers to specialist providers.

Call for Input

This follows a Call for Input (CFI) by the FCA in June last year, where the regulator called on the sector to take part in a wider discussion around how vulnerable customers with pre-existing conditions get affordable insurance.

In June last year the FCA stated that the call for input had identified the following themes:

There is a lack of quality information on alternative options available to consumers after they had received a high quote or had been refused cover, which can cause consumers to assume that they are uninsurable.

A general lack of understanding amongst consumers and firms around insurance terms and the risk factors that are considered by providers when calculating the premium.

The lack of transparency around pricing, the risk factors which drive quotes and how premiums are calculated which limits consumers’ awareness about their options and can mean that they have difficulties in finding competitive insurance that is appropriate for their medical condition.

