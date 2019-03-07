Broker Summit 2019: FCA addresses “hideous” clone brokers

Economist Vicky Pryce also shared some insight around how the economy could perform following Brexit.

Director of supervision at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Jonathan Davidson, has slammed clone brokers as ”hideous and awful”.

In a speech to delegates at the Insurance Age Broker Summit Davidson said the FCA was ”trying to get on top of the issue”, particularly with regards to the clones operating on social media.

He stated that the regulator has a team which talks to internet service providers with the aim of ensuring crook websites are removed.

Social media

However he admitted that the watchdog could not regulate social media platforms in the same way it does brokers and insurers.

He stated: “I can’t regulate Facebook but we do have some powers to go to them and say they do have to take the pages down.”

In the investment sector the FCA is pioneering a “web scraping” service which is used to find the fraudulent pages.

He stated: “We are definitely on top of it.”

Davidson also discussed trust, technology and culture in the insurance market.

He noted: “If you have a healthy culture then compliance gets a lot easier.”

Trust is also an essential part of the insurance transaction and “arrives at a walk but leaves at a gallop on horseback”.

“We’ve already seen insurers and intermediaries fall short of requirements and we will act where necessary.”

This is one of the reasons the FCA is conducting its dual pricing review and is focusing on the incoming (for brokers) SM&CR regime.

He urged brokers to focus on exceeding the standards set by SM&CR in order to engender a health culture within all businesses.

Brexit

Economist Vicky Pryce also addressed the delegates offering a general view of how UK business might develop over the next few years.

She noted that following the Brexit vote growth in the UK slowed considerably and would have been 2.3% higher had the outcome been different.

Buyer confidence is falling and businesses are not investing. In the financial services markets which includes insurance, new business volumes are the lowest they have been in 2.5 years.

She warned: “It is not the end of austerity.”

According to market calculations in the event of no deal Brexit UK GDP will fall by 9.3% 15 years after we leave. Using the same timescale a free trade Brexit would see us at -6.7%, using the Chequers deal with amendments would cause a 3.9% drop and the Chequers deal as it stands would see us at -2.5%.

