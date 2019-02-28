FCA publishes Brexit guidance for general insurance firms

The regulator has issued the information for companies to use in the event of hard or soft Brexit and urged brokers to act “without delay”.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has urged all general insurance organisations to make the necessary changes to protect customers from the negative impacts of leaving the EU.

It has published updated guidance for general insurance firms in finalising their preparations to assist with as smooth a transition as possible when the UK leaves the EU.

A key focus for the sector is minimising the disruption for European Economic Area (EEA) based customers and risks, in a no-deal Brexit. There may also be implications for travel and motor insurance (e.g. the need to obtain a Green Card when driving in the EEA).

Brokers who wish to continue their distribution activities to EEA policyholders for EEA risks should agree arrangements with local regulators and seek legal advice as appropriate.

Contingency

The FCA stated: “There are various models proposed for the continuation of this activity and it is a complex area. Making these arrangements is important both to ensure the continuity of service and to allow for sufficient time to take appropriate contingency steps.”

It detailed that many insurers and intermediaries are planning to move EEA customers’ policies to an EEA entity, for example by means of a Part 7 transfer.

Those who are yet to do so have been urged to act now.

The guidance detailed: “For those firms which consider that it is too late to make a Part 7 application now, the UK government is legislating to extend the timeframe for completion of the Part 7 process for applications initiated before 29 March 2019.

“EIOPA recommends that national regulators should allow the completion of Part 7 transfers, provided they were initiated before exit day. If you intend to submit a Part 7 application but have yet to do so, you should speak to relevant regulators, including us and the PRA, without delay.”

It is urging firms to ensure they are making any necessary changes to protect customers from negative impacts of leaving the EU, whatever the outcome of negotiations – for instance, in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Communication

Firms are also being reminded to consider what information needs to be communicated to their customers, and how this will be done in a way that is clear, fair and not misleading.

For all UK-based firms, particularly those operating within the EEA, the FCA highlights changes to UK legislation, data sharing and passporting as some of the main issues that may have to be dealt with. To help identify the extent to which Brexit may impact their business, and which areas to focus on, firms can visit this list of questions on the FCA website.

Nausicaa Delfas, executive director of International at the FCA, said: “It is important that firms are finalising their preparations to deal with leaving the EU.

“While we appreciate there remains uncertainty, firms should consider the impact of all scenarios on their business, and on their customers. As a guiding principle, we expect firms to adhere to our regulatory standards throughout. To assist firms, we have updated the information on our website.

“The FCA continues to prepare for all scenarios – our focus is to ensure there is as smooth a transition as possible when the UK leaves the EU, and that markets function well.”

The regulator has already outlined a series of proposals to help prepare the UK in the event of a no deal Brexit and also called for a Brexit implementation period.

It has also been granted temporary transitional power to delay changes made under the UK Withdrawal Act.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.