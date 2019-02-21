“Surprise” at FCA clean bill of health for “unbalanced” wholesale market

The regulator said there was room for improvement and did not take action but expert suggests brokers expected the watchdog to intervene in what is seen as an “unbalanced market”.

Insurance expert John Needham has stated that brokers will be surprised by the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) decision to give the London wholesale market a clean bill of health following its market review.

Needham, who is a partner in PFK Littlejohn’s financial services team, commented: “We suspect that a lot of brokers will be surprised by the clean bill of health given by the FCA and its decision to close its market study.

“Many brokers expected the review to result in the regulator intervening in what they perceive is an unbalanced market.

The review highlighted some room for improvement but did not identify significant areas of concern. The FCA pledged to continue monitoring the space as part of its normal supervisory duties.

Monitoring

Needham warned the sector not to rest on its laurels and picked out some key areas that the FCA could focus on as part of its normal monitoring.

He noted: “Despite the FCA’s positive assessment of the industry, brokers can expect the regulator to continue to focus on the specific areas that it has highlighted in the report.

“In particular, issues such as conflicts of interest and broker remuneration dovetail with the new Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD), so it’s unlikely that these will drop off the FCA’s radar.”

Unintended consequences

The report examined commission in the space, Needham pointed out: “It will also be interesting to see if one of the unintended consequences of the report may be growth of ever more innovative non-placement-based commissions.

“Forward-thinking brokers will also pick up on some of the valuable insight into the London market that’s contained in the report and use it for benchmarking and other internal analysis.”

The majority of stakeholders responded positively to yesterday’s (20 February) report.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) applauded the outcome.

Steve White, Biba CEO, said: “The fact that the FCA closed this assessment at an unprecedented early stage is a welcome step and validates our view that the wholesale insurance market is a highly competitive place.”

The London Market Association (LMA) also welcomed the findings.

Sheila Cameron, LMA CEO, commented: “We are actively pursuing technological advancements such as PPL which should increase market efficiency and allow us to continue to provide complex and comprehensive insurance solutions, together with world-leading claims handling, at the most competitive rates for our policyholders.

“We are supportive of the FCA’s proposal to address specific instances of conflicts of interests, or anti-competitive contractual agreements or practices.”

She continued: “As we stated in our response to the FCA’s terms of reference for the study, we support full disclosure of remuneration by brokers to their clients and we will work with the FCA to ensure that the Lloyd’s market remains the world’s leading specialist insurance hub with sustainable broker/insurer dynamics.”

