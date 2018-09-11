FCA issues guidance to brokers on insurer due diligence

Regulator planning further work to check brokers are taking appropriate action.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has reminded brokers that they must be able to demonstrate they have carefully considered the insurers they place their customers’ business with.

In a guidance notice dated 21 August it said: “Suitable due diligence is a key part of the process that we expect insurance brokers to perform on the insurance companies they use.

“Our main concern is the risk to customers in the event the insurer fails and are unable to pay claims.”

Failures

The document fell short of naming unrated insurers as an issue however gave Alpha, Enterprise and Gable as examples of failures that can cause harm citing that over one million customers had to find alternative cover.

It also flagged the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s Litmus Test in its suite of potential due diligence tools (see below).

According to the FCA brokers have a “vital” role to play with customers seeing them as “trusted professional advisers and experts” on insurance matters.

The watchdog urged that brokers should only place customers’ business with an insurer they would be happy to be a policyholder of themselves.

Informed decision

It listed that brokers must clearly detail the name and address of the insurer in the literature provided to customers.

In particular the FCA highlighted it had seen examples where brokers think the managing general agent is the insurer and are not aware of the insurer behind it.

“It is important that customers can make an informed decision on where their insurance is being placed,” the FCA reported.

The authority concluded by stating that it was “planning to do further work to verify that insurance brokers are conducting appropriate due diligence on the insurers they use”.

The FCA did not have an update on timings or format when contacted by Insurance Age but confirmed it would provide further information in due course.

Due diligence

The FCA’s examples and wording of what brokers should consider as part of their insurer due diligence:

Insurers’ Solvency and Financial Condition Report: A key figure and indicator is the solvency coverage percentage.

FCA and Financial Ombudsman Service ( FOS ) complaints data: This will give an indication on how insurers treat their customers.

and Financial Ombudsman Service ( ) complaints data: This will give an indication on how insurers treat their customers. Audited accounts of insurers: UK company accounts are filed at Companies House, but there may not be an equivalent for overseas firms. If the accounts are not available, ask yourself whether you are comfortable doing business with them.

company accounts are filed at Companies House, but there may not be an equivalent for overseas firms. If the accounts are not available, ask yourself whether you are comfortable doing business with them. Biba’s Litmus Test: This provides some financial analysis of unrated insurers and a comparison of financial ratios against the wider insurance market.

FCA Register: Check if the insurer has passported in on a branch or a services basis. UK firms, and firms passporting in on a branch basis are automatically covered by FOS . Firms passporting on a services basis can elect to come under the Voluntary Jurisdiction of the FOS . Check if your firm is covered by FOS . If not, check if there is a dispute resolution scheme in the home state, and whether UK customers are eligible.

