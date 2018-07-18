Insurance Cares: FCA plans ‘vulnerable customers’ consultation

The regulator also issued a discussion paper on Duty of Care for firms when dealing with consumers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is to consult on guidance for vulnerable customers early in 2019.

According to a paper issued by the watchdog the consultation will aim to provide clarity on expectations of firms and ensure good outcomes for consumers.

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey stated: “This guidance will give us a basis to monitor and assess firm practices, supporting the work we do through both supervisory and enforcement channels, allowing us to take appropriate action when necessary.”

Duty of Care

The Approach to Consumers paper also noted that some stakeholders have called for the introduction of a ‘Duty of Care’ for firms when dealing with consumers.

In response, alongside the Approach to Consumers document the watchdog issued a discussion paper to help it better understand whether there is a gap in the regulatory and legal framework, or the way it applies it in practice, that could be addressed by introducing a new duty.

The regulator has previously discussed how “meaningful change for vulnerable customers” could be achieved and called for the sector to make it easier for people with pre-exisitng conditions to get travel insurance.

As part of its regulatory work for vulnerable consumers the FCA pledged to prioritise the needs of the most vulnerable and least resilient groups.

It commented: “We will collect information to diagnose and monitor potential harm, working with other organisations and using our ability to bring different bodies together where we do not have the power to address problems alone.”

Definition

The FCA defines a vulnerable customer as “someone who, due to their personal circumstances, is especially susceptible to detriment, particularly when a firm is not acting with appropriate levels of care”.

As part of the consultation the watchdog said it plans to host an event with firms and another with consumer organisations and charities later in 2018 to identify the difficulties firms have in dealing with vulnerable consumers. The event will also be designed to provide a platform for the industry to highlight best practice in identifying and assisting these consumers.

Bailey added: “As we have demonstrated in the past we will act to address harm or potential harm using the range of powers and tools at our disposal to protect consumers.

“To ensure we provide the necessary protections and deliver good outcomes for consumers we need to regularly review our approach, so we can reflect the diverse population of the UK and consumers’ changing needs in a rapidly-evolving and increasingly complex environment. The papers published today are part of this continuing work.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.