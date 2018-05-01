Opinion: Vincent Rezzouk-Hammachi on how brokers should approach GDPR

The new rules coming into force later this month will have far-reaching impacts on brokers, says Vincent Rezzouk-Hammachi

The instigation of GDPR regulations marks a sharp divergence in how organisations process personal data. This is significant for insurers and brokers, as customer data or profiling is essential to their core activities.

GDPR will fundamentally change the working practice for the whole insurance sector particularly brokers.

The rules aim to put control back in the hands of the data subject, and with this comes a series of reinforced individual rights. These include subject access requests which give customers the right to access their personal data.

No fee can be charged. So, large employers who expect to frequently receive these requests should prioritise, implementing an appropriate procedure to reduce the burden of responding.

In addition, customers have the right to be forgotten – they can ask for their personal data to be deleted where it is no longer required. Furthermore, customers have the right to data portability – customers can request for their personal data to be transferred from one organisation to a competitor.

GDPR will also impact the way brokers operate. Under, the GDPR the maximum fine for non-compliance increases to €20m or 4% of global turnover, whichever is greater. More crucially, the reputational damage exposes not only the broker, but also the insurers themselves as these will be on the frontline when it comes to managing the public’s reactions to a potential breach.

There are five key areas that brokers will need to address:

Privacy Notices/Policies: the information provided to people about how personal data is processed must be understandable and accessible.

Key contracts with third parties: where third parties process data on behalf of an insurer, they will need to be aware of the obligations that GDPR places on both personal data controllers and data processers. Controllers need to ensure contracts are in place with any processors acting on their behalf. These must include prescribed clauses requiring compliance with GDPR.

Data protection impact assessments (DPIAs): A DPIA is a process to help identify and minimise the data protection risks of a project, and is necessary for certain listed types of processing, and other processing that is likely to result in a high risk to individuals' interests.

s): A is a process to help identify and minimise the data protection risks of a project, and is necessary for certain listed types of processing, and other processing that is likely to result in a high risk to individuals’ interests. Breach management: all organisations must now report certain types of personal data breaches to the relevant supervisory authority within 72 hours.

Training and awareness amongst staff: Staff should be trained in areas such as breach management, particularly those staff who will be collecting personal data, in advance of the 25 May deadline.

Brokers are particularly exposed to the GDPR , due to the nature of their business, and the complexity of the industry

In March 2018 the European Commission further defined the guidelines with respect to mandatory data protection officer (DPO) appointment. It was made clear that any organisation that undertook ‘profiling activities’ must appoint a DPO.

Data processing may be characterised as “profiling” when it involves (a) automated processing of personal data; and (b) using that personal data to evaluate certain personal aspects relating to a natural person.

Profiling is extremely prevalent in insurance, particularly when calculating risks. Therefore, the regularity of profiling by insurers makes appointing a data protection officer (DPO) a necessity for many insurers and brokers.

GDPR will have a far-reaching impact on the market and its customers, and should be a priority for any insurer or broker especially due to the reputational damage that may be inflicted following the exposure of non-compliance.

Vincent Rezzouk-Hammachi is head of data privacy services/technology solutions at Mazars