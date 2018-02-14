European Council approves IDD delays

EU ambassadors confirmed that the council has agreed to delay transposition of the Insurance Distribution Directive.

The European Council has ratified proposals to postpone the implementation of the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) from 23 February to 1 October 2018.

The move follows the European Commission’s proposal to put back application of the IDD.

The Treasury announced on 2 February that it would delay the transposition of the directive, which is designed to improve consumer protection, in-line with the Commission’s recommendation to push the date back.

Preparation

The European Council said in a statement: “The delay will enable the insurance industry to better prepare for the directive and for the changes necessary to comply with implementing rules. Member states will have more time to transpose the directive’s provisions.”

The broker community has already welcomed an implementation delay for the directive with David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, describing the delay as good news for brokers.

Adopted in December 2015, the directive seeks to:

improve retail insurance rules in a manner that will facilitate market integration;

establish the conditions necessary for fair competition between distributors of insurance products;

strengthen policyholder protection, in particular with regard to life insurance products with an investment element.

