Podcast: The top 5 stories of the week
Emmanuel Kenning and Siân Barton discuss the key points from the week's news.
In the latest episode of our podcast series Insurance Age’s editor and deputy editor dive in to take a deeper look at the issues behind the headlines of the most clicked on stories by brokers this week.
Use the link to hear their views and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.
Top five stories - week commencing 5 February 2018:
1) Brokers "resigned" as more SSP problems hit users
3) InsurTech Futures: Start-up Zoe looks to replace brokers with AI
4) Allianz looks at buying XL Group - report
5) Ghost broking costs revealed in new police campaign
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
More on Regulation
POLL: IDD DELAY
Most read
- Brokers "resigned" as more SSP problems hit users
- Allianz looks at buying XL Group - report
- InsurTech Futures: Start-up Zoe looks to replace brokers with AI
- Ogden drives Zurich to UK general insurance loss in 2017
- Lloyds Bank announces insurance division redundancies
- Profile: Julie Page, Aon Risk Solutions' CEO
- FCA sets out plans on IDD delay