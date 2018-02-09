Podcast: The top 5 stories of the week

Emmanuel Kenning and Siân Barton discuss the key points from the week's news.

In the latest episode of our podcast series Insurance Age’s editor and deputy editor dive in to take a deeper look at the issues behind the headlines of the most clicked on stories by brokers this week.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top five stories - week commencing 5 February 2018:

1) Brokers "resigned" as more SSP problems hit users

2) One Call reveals new brand

3) InsurTech Futures: Start-up Zoe looks to replace brokers with AI

4) Allianz looks at buying XL Group - report

5) Ghost broking costs revealed in new police campaign

