Insurance Age

Podcast: The top 5 stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Emmanuel Kenning and Siân Barton discuss the key points from the week's news.

In the latest episode of our podcast series Insurance Age’s editor and deputy editor dive in to take a deeper look at the issues behind the headlines of the most clicked on stories by brokers this week.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top five stories - week commencing 5 February 2018:

1)  Brokers "resigned" as more SSP problems hit users

2) One Call reveals new brand

3) InsurTech Futures: Start-up Zoe looks to replace brokers with AI

4) Allianz looks at buying XL Group - report

5) Ghost broking costs revealed in new police campaign

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Top 5 News Podcast

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Regulation

POLL: IDD DELAY

Most read

  1. Brokers "resigned" as more SSP problems hit users
  2. Allianz looks at buying XL Group - report
  3. InsurTech Futures: Start-up Zoe looks to replace brokers with AI
  4. Ogden drives Zurich to UK general insurance loss in 2017
  5. Lloyds Bank announces insurance division redundancies
  6. Profile: Julie Page, Aon Risk Solutions' CEO
  7. FCA sets out plans on IDD delay

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: