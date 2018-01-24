The Blog Spot: From the Mob to the FCA – the law of unintended consequences

Emmanuel Kenning asks if the FCA will be looking at the concept of brokers owning MGAs.

I believe that despite the millions of hours of cookery programmes on television every year, one single scene in a movie has had more impact on the culinary skills of people of a certain generation than all the efforts of Jamie Oliver, Delia Smith, Gordon Ramsay, Nigella Lawson and others combined.

Okay, I exaggerate for effect. If you add it all together clearly they’ve done more. But on a one off basis they certainly haven’t.

“In prison dinner was always a big thing.”

I’m talking about the scene in Goodfellas where the garlic gets sliced “so thin”.

Ownership

Two weeks ago our deputy editor Siân Barton touched upon an interesting question.

In her blog on insurers owning brokers she referenced whether brokers should own MGAs.

It is a topic that has been debated at length previously on the pages of Insurance Age.

In April 2015, Tony Cornell posited that “the public and business community would be far better served if insurers were just insurers, brokers kept to broking”.

The following month, Sian Fisher – then in between Gallagher and the CII – responded with her MGAA hat on. She raised numerous salient points and examples as she asked if we want to “pretend to impractical purity or rather promote uncomfortably rigorous transparency?”

And one short month later Ten’s James Sharp waded into the discussion siding more with Tony than with Sian.

Niches

I have nailed my colours firmly to the mast on this one before: brokers should be brokers, insurers should be insurers and MGAs should be MGAs.

There are numerous examples of MGAs being better able to serve niches than insurers can with their more nimble structures, reach, expertise and contacts.

They undoubtedly have a key role in the market, particularly at the specialist end of the spectrum.

But there is no shortage of ‘me too’ MGAs either.

If consumers were really aware of just how often bread and butter SME products went through a broker to an MGA it already owned I think they would be somewhat surprised.

“So Bill, I’ve searched the market, and it just so happens that Brenda who sits next to me has the best vanilla SME product for you.”

Garlic

I’d like to see how that telephone call pans out – especially if the commission subject were ever to be raised by the client.

As a side note it appears you can call standard SME policies whatever you wish but it must have a food theme.

So back to garlic.

Ask around, you might be surprised just how many people slice their garlic so thinly thanks to having seen that scene in Goodfellas.

I somewhat doubt that when they were directing or acting in what became the multi-award winning movie on the Mob that Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta et al were aware of or focused on the future cooking impact.

It was an unintended consequence.

Recipe

Last year the FCA was not happy with Bluefin.

The broker was fined £4m for “having inadequate systems and controls and failing to provide information to its customers about Bluefin’s independence in a way that was clear, fair and not misleading”.

It could lead to another unintended consequence.

MGAs were not part of the above investigation. I’m not suggesting there will be fines of the Bluefin order.

But I would not be over-surprised if the recipe for independence is reviewed soon by the watchdog.

Emmanuel Kenning is the editor of Insurance Age