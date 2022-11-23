Blog: Don’t get left behind, your digital future awaits

This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

Technology has long become an integral part of our lives, but as the sophistication of tech and the speed of development increase, so does the complexity of managing the risks it creates. James Stretton, senior underwriter of professional risks at Tokio Marine HCC, investigates.

James Stretton, senior underwriter of professional risks at Tokio Marine HCC

Undoubtedly, technological developments create new opportunities for firms to innovate and grow, but they also create new opportunities for cybercriminals to attack. And, every time such a threat is identified and neutralised, another appears in its place – creating real challenges for insurers and brokers alike.

Because, in reality, most businesses today carry digital risks, and the number of genuine tech companies