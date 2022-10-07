UK Broker Awards 2022: Training Award

‘Grow your own’ is the mantra at Somerset Bridge Group, which has improved attrition rates by more than half and promoted a quarter of staff at its insurance services arm in the past year

UK Broker Awards Introduction Personal Lines Broker of the Year Marketing and Customer Engagement Award Deal of the Year ESG Broker Champion - D&I ESG Broker Champion – Sustainability Young Broker of the Year Digital Broker Award Broker Start-up of the Year Customer Service Award Claims Team of the Year Training Award Schemes Broker of the Year Broker Support Partner of the Year Commercial Lines Broker of the Year Broker Personality of the Year Achievement Award Broker of