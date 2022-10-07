UK Broker Awards 2022: Marketing and Customer Engagement Award

With ‘Will we be riding in 20 years’ time?’ SEIB took a direct approach to a threat to the popularity of horse riding – an issue the broker said required urgent action. The webinar followed reports of horse abuse at the 2021 Olympic Games, coupled with ongoing negative publicity. With equestrianism significant to SEIB’s business, the broker took powerful steps to help protect the sport

UK Broker Awards Introduction Personal Lines Broker of the Year Marketing and Customer Engagement Award Deal of the Year ESG Broker Champion - D&I ESG Broker Champion – Sustainability Young Broker of the Year Digital Broker Award Broker Start-up of the Year Customer Service Award Claims Team of the Year Training Award Schemes Broker of the Year Broker Support Partner of the Year Commercial Lines Broker of the Year Broker Personality of the Year Achievement Award Broker of