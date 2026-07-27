Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode nine, Aviva’s Dave Martin
Aviva leader Dave Martin joins Stuart Reid and Toby Clegg for the latest episode of the Double Indemnity podcast series.
Martin, managing director for UK commercial and chief distribution officer at the insurer, sets out the breadth of Aviva’s offering, its mantra of supporting brokers and the thinking behind its countrywide footprint of regional offices.
In a wide-ranging interview, Martin shares how he started his career at the Royal in 1987, his journey via Allianz to Aviva and the changes he has seen in social mobility and diversity within the industry that have improved, but he notes that “there’s an awful lot more to do”.
The Aviva boss shares insight on its use of data and technology including artificial intelligence, support for schemes, and the big opportunities for all brokers from its purchase of Direct Line and push into Lloyd’s.
Catch up on the entire series through our bespoke Double Indemnity page, which includes recent episodes featuring:
- Sukie Harrar, CEO of Holborn Underwriting
- Howard Lickens, Clear co-founder and chair of Konsileo
- Henry Engelhardt, Admiral CEO Emeritus
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