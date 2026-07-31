Motor insurance payouts hit record £3.2bn in Q2

Insurers paid out a record £3.2bn to support motor insurance customers in Q2 2026, according to the latest data from the Association of British Insurers.

This was 5% higher than the previous quarter, and 7% more than the same period last year.

The trade body added the average claim payout increased to £4,900, up 4% on the previous quarter, reflecting continued pressure from rising repair costs.

The Motor Insurance Taskforce provides a real opportunity for the new government to work with insurers and the automotive sector on this, to help improve affordability for drivers further.Chris Bose, ABI

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