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Motor insurance payouts hit record £3.2bn in Q2

Chris Bose
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Insurers paid out a record £3.2bn to support motor insurance customers in Q2 2026, according to the latest data from the Association of British Insurers.

This was 5% higher than the previous quarter, and 7% more than the same period last year.

The trade body added the average claim payout increased to £4,900, up 4% on the previous quarter, reflecting continued pressure from rising repair costs.

The Motor Insurance Taskforce provides a real opportunity for the new government to work with insurers and the automotive sector on this, to help improve affordability for drivers further.Chris Bose, ABI

While modern vehicles are increasingly fitted with

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