Flood Re took on over 81,000 new households in 2025/6

Flood Re supported an estimated 353,000 households through its scheme for the year ended 31 March 2026.

It added around 23% of properties ceded during this period had not previously been ceded to Flood Re, “demonstrating that the scheme continues to reach new households requiring affordable flood insurance”.

The joint Government and insurance industry scheme that aims to make flood insurance availabe for eligible households at risk of flooding, made a £48.8m profit before tax.

According to its annual report and accounts, Flood Re had £1,074.7m in invested and liquid assets and its Solvency Capital