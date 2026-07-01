Blog: Is ex-DLG/Aviva CEO Adam Winslow about to resurface at PIB?

A year on from the announcement that he was to depart Direct Line Group in the wake of its takeover by Aviva, Jonathan Swift muses what its former CEO Adam Winslow’s next move might be. And comes up with a potentially surprising conclusion.

Gardening leave is something that always raises interesting images.

Those of a CEO used to 12-14 hour work days pruning the roses and watching the robot mower trim the lawn whilst reading that novel they have been meaning to read for two years.

However, there is always the itch to return, especially if said boss believes they are in the prime of their career.

I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together and now it’s time for DLG’s next chapter as well as mine.Adam Winslow

Which brings us onto