MGAA appoints compliance and regulatory partner

The Managing General Agents’ Association has appointed Padda Consulting as its new UK compliance and regulatory partner commencing 1 September 2026.

It added the firm was selected following a competitive process, with a proposal that demonstrated “strong alignment to the MGAA’s strategic objectives”.

Together with our excellent relationship with the FCA, Padda and the MGAA will ensure that through consistent reviews, collaborative engagement and ongoing monitoring of the MGA regulatory environment, our members’ interests remain a key priority.Mike Keating, MGAA

Padda Consulting will provide broad regulatory coverage, dedicated compliance