New CEO Winslow plans to ‘unlock the next phase of CFC’s growth’
Former Direct Line Group boss Adam Winslow has today joined CFC as group CEO.
His appointment was announced at the beginning of the month and followed speculation that he was about to join private equity-backed broker PIB.RelatedDirect Line takes Adam Winslow from Aviva as group CEO
Direct Line Group has swooped for Aviva’s UK & Ireland GI CEO Adam Winslow as its new chief executive.
CFC welcomed Winslow, pictured, who also led the Aviva UK and Ireland general insurance business until August 2023, with a short statement noting he “brings deep insurance expertise and a
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