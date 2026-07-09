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Specialist MGA snapped up by alternative investment manager

Deal
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Arrow Global Insurance has acquired managing general agent Fusion Specialty Group.

Part of the Arrow Global Group, a pan-European alternative investment manager, AGI seeks to provide institutional investors with access to specialty, non-catastrophe insurance markets by combining Arrow-backed MGAs, rated risk-bearing capacity and Arrow’s investment capabilities.

Access to additional underwriting capacity through Halldora Re provides a strong foundation for our next phase of growth.Katie Simmonds, Fusion Specialty Group

Supported by long-term institutional capital, AGI targets

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