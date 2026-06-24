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Biba CEO in Parliament: Brokers not an ‘endangered species’

Graeme Trudgill BIBA

Insurance brokers remain a “sustainable” force in the personal lines space – and not an endangered species.

Indeed, despite 14% of consumer insurance journeys now beginning with questions involving AI, the role of a broker has never been more important in today’s increasingly “complicated” world.

That was the assertion of British Insurance Brokers’ Association CEO Graeme Trudgill addressing the House of Lords’ inquiry into the regulation of the UK’s consumer insurance market this morning.

At the start of the Financial Services Regulation Committee session, Trudgill, pictured, outlined that a third of

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